Suspect descriptions released of teens wanted in connection Woodbine Beach stabbing

Emergency crews can be seen near the Woodbine Beach boardwalk Friday night. CITYNEWS / Sean Toussaint

By Meredith Bond and Nick Westoll

Posted June 9, 2026 7:54 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2026 7:55 pm.

Descriptions have been released of five teenaged suspects wanted in connection to a Woodbine stabbing that injured two people last Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the east-end beach, located south of Lake Shore Boulevard East and west of Woodbine Avenue, just before 9 p.m. for reports of a fight.

Investigators say two victims were approached by a group of several suspects at Woodbine Beach. Then, a verbal and physical altercation allegedly occurred between the victims and suspects

Police say one of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed one of the victims. However, both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The descriptions of five suspects have been released.

  • Male, light skin, 16 to 18 years old, five foot 10 inches, with a medium build, short black hair, and black shorts.
  • Male, light skin, 16 to 18 years old, six feet tall, with a thin build, black hair, facial hair, grey shorts, and a black shirt.
  • Male, light skin, 16 to 18 years old, six feet to six foot two inches, with a thin build, black curly hair, goatee, black shirt, and black shorts.
  • Male, light skin, 16 to 18 years old, five foot 10 inches to six feet, with a medium build, short black hair, black top, and purple & pink shorts.
  • Male, light skin, 16 to 18 years old, five foot 10 inches to six feet, with a medium build, and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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