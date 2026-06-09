Toronto man arrested for allegedly trying to open bank account with fake ID in Whitby

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man from Toronto after he allegedly tried to fraudulently open a bank account in Whitby.

Police responded to a fraud call at a CIBC bank at 308 Taunton Road E. around 4 p.m. on June 4.

Staff at the bank contacted police after a man allegedly tried to open a bank account using fraudulent identification documents. Officers arrived and took the man into custody without incident.

Police say when they searched the man, they found multiple bank cards that were not in his name. At the time of his arrest, the man was already wanted by several other police services for similar offenses and was already bound by conditions not to possess any banking documents or cards that were not in his name.

Rodrigo Martinez-Palacios, 27, was charged with fraud under $5,000, three counts of possess identity document of another, utter forged document, two counts of breach probation and fail to comply with release order.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with video or information of the incident is asked to contact police.