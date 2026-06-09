York Regional Police (YRP) are issuing a renewed public warning after two recent cases in Markham and Richmond Hill revealed suspects using a glue‑based technique to scout condominium units before committing break‑and‑enters.

Investigators say unidentified suspects surreptitiously entered condo and apartment buildings, applying a glue‑like substance to multiple unit doors.

The suspects later returned to check whether the glue had been disturbed — a tactic police say is used to determine whether residents were home before targeting specific units for break‑ins.

According to police, the suspects gain entry to a building without authorization and then apply a small amount of glue to the unit doors. The culprits return hours or days later to check whether the glue has broken or shifted. If the glue remains intact, they assume the unit is unoccupied and attempt to break in.

York police say this tactic has been used in other jurisdictions and is often associated with organized property‑crime groups.

Superintendent and investigators are urging condo owners, tenants, and building managers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to YRP.

Residents are encouraged to notify both the police and their building management if they notice glue, tape, or residue on their unit door, unknown people checking door handles, forced-entry marks or tailgating.

York police say this tactic has been used in other jurisdictions and is often associated with organized property‑crime groups. Photo: YRP/YouTube.