Man found dead in Aurora home, 6 people in custody: York police

Six people have been taken into custody after a man has been found dead in an Aurora home on Wednesday, authorities say.

York Regional Police officers say they were called to a home near Wellington Street East and Walton Drive, east of Yonge Street, at around 2:45 p.m.

A male was found inside the residence suffering from “significant trauma,” police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people were taken into custody but no charges have been laid at this point. Five of the people taken into custody were in close proximity to the house.

Homicide investigators have been called in and say there is very limited information they can share at this point.

‘This is a very dynamic scene. We’re going to follow evidence where it goes and we’re going to be looking into every avenue with it,” said Const. James Dickson.

“We’re going to be on scene for quite a while. We have our forensics team that’s going to be looking into all of the incidents surrounding this and we’re going to be collecting evidence. Residents in the neighborhood can expect our officers to be going door-to-door looking for any video or anyone that might have any information.”

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and they are not looking for any additional suspects.

No further information about the suspects have been released.

Update – Homicide Investigation – Officers located a male inside a residence suffering from significant trauma

– The male was pronounced deceased at the scene

– Homicide investigators have been engaged

– Six people are in custody

– No charges have been laid at this time

– Anyone… https://t.co/Zi5vX0AZyF — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 10, 2026