Markham man, 24, charged in online child luring investigation

Photo of Sugin Mohanathas is seen. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 10, 2026 2:11 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2026 2:28 pm.

A 24-year-old Markham man is facing charges in connection with an online child luring investigation.

Peel Regional Police say they began an investigation in December 2025 into an individual who was allegedly using multiple social media platforms to lure youth under the age of 16.

“The accused is alleged to have posed as an underage male to obtain explicit images, which were then used to extort the youth for sexual purposes,” police said in a release.

Investigators said the suspect used the alias “Keshawn” during his online chats with victims and created multiple social media accounts under the following usernames:

  • Snapchat: nicovalentino23
  • Instagram: Forgiveme1236

Sugin Mohanathas was arrested on March 26, 2026, and charged with luring a child under 18, luring a child under 16, making sexually explicit material available to persons under 16, extortion, and possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are encouraging anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact them.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18-year-old charged with murder of constable in northern Ontario had escaped from hospital: OPP

OPP personnel said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the northern Ontario community of Hearst.

6m ago

Trump 'not looking to renew' CUSMA, claims U.S. 'doesn't need anything' from Canada, Mexico

Canada is the United States' largest trading partner, and the two countries exchange more than $3 billion in goods and services daily.

55m ago

Lapu-Lapu festival attack suspect gets date for judge-only trial

The trial for Adam Kai-Ji Lo, who is facing 11 counts of second-degree murder in the 2025 Lapu-Lapu festival attack in Vancouver, has been set to start on April 19, 2027. Lo has elected against facing...

55m ago

TTC will use real-time subway station monitoring, announcements to address 'anti-social' behaviour

TTC officials say a program based on a pilot project deployed at Kennedy station is being expanded across the subway network.

3h ago

Top Stories

18-year-old charged with murder of constable in northern Ontario had escaped from hospital: OPP

OPP personnel said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the northern Ontario community of Hearst.

6m ago

Trump 'not looking to renew' CUSMA, claims U.S. 'doesn't need anything' from Canada, Mexico

Canada is the United States' largest trading partner, and the two countries exchange more than $3 billion in goods and services daily.

55m ago

Lapu-Lapu festival attack suspect gets date for judge-only trial

The trial for Adam Kai-Ji Lo, who is facing 11 counts of second-degree murder in the 2025 Lapu-Lapu festival attack in Vancouver, has been set to start on April 19, 2027. Lo has elected against facing...

55m ago

TTC will use real-time subway station monitoring, announcements to address 'anti-social' behaviour

TTC officials say a program based on a pilot project deployed at Kennedy station is being expanded across the subway network.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:50
TTC implementing new safety measures at subway stations

TTC officials say they're expanding the use of surveillance cameras and public address announcements in a bid to deal with "anti-social" behaviour. Alan Carter reports.

3h ago

3:17
Humid and potentially stormy in GTA for rest of the week

The hot and muggy conditions continue to build with humidex values approaching the high 30s, bringing with it a risk of thunderstorms. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey breaks down the forecast for the rest of the week, including World Cup match day in Toronto on Friday.

3h ago

3:46
Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in northern Ontario

The OPP commissioner says Const. Tarun Bali died in the line of duty, and an 18-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge.

19m ago

3:09
Former Air Canada pilot accused of flying hundreds of flights with a counterfeit licence

A former Air Canada Captain is facing several fraud charges for allegedly flying hundreds of flights with a counterfeit licence. Shauna Hunt with the allegations and why the airline says safety was never at risk. 

10h ago

2:49
Rising heat and humidity to fuel thunderstorms

The rising heat and humidity could produce isolated thunderstorms with heavy rain on Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

More Videos