Markham man, 24, charged in online child luring investigation

A 24-year-old Markham man is facing charges in connection with an online child luring investigation.

Peel Regional Police say they began an investigation in December 2025 into an individual who was allegedly using multiple social media platforms to lure youth under the age of 16.

“The accused is alleged to have posed as an underage male to obtain explicit images, which were then used to extort the youth for sexual purposes,” police said in a release.

Investigators said the suspect used the alias “Keshawn” during his online chats with victims and created multiple social media accounts under the following usernames:

Snapchat: nicovalentino23

Instagram: Forgiveme1236

Sugin Mohanathas was arrested on March 26, 2026, and charged with luring a child under 18, luring a child under 16, making sexually explicit material available to persons under 16, extortion, and possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are encouraging anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact them.