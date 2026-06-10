Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 10, 2026 6:17 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2026 6:26 pm.

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash with a sedan in Brampton Wednesday evening.

Peel police were called to Sandalwood Parkway East and Tobram Road just after 5 p.m. for reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a sedan.

The male motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. The other driver remained on the scene.

The northbound lanes are closed on Tobram Road.

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