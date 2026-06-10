2 charged for allegedly flying drones near Toronto FIFA World Cup kick-off event

Two people has been charged with allegedly flying unauthorized drones near the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert at Fort York and the Bentway in downtown Toronto Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said the first incident happened near Tecumseth and Niagara streets around 7:45 p.m. when they received reports of an unauthorized drone

A social media post said the drone was intercepted by officers and an individual was charged under Canadian aviation regulations.

The second unauthorized drone was located near Ordnance Street and Strachan Avenue around 9:15 p.m. It was once again intercepted by TPS officers and a person was charged under Canadian Aviation Regulations

Police officers reminded residents that unauthorized drones are not permitted in restricted airspace around stadiums, team sites, the FIFA Fan Festival and other secured areas.

The FIFA Countdown Concert, which is meant to kick-off the World Cup ahead of the first match, happened simultaneously in Toronto, Mexico City and Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The Toronto event included performances by Bryan Adams and The Beaches.

The FIFA World Cup officially begins on Thursday in Mexico City. Canada’s first match is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

DRONE INTERCEPTED

Niagara St. & Tecumseth St.

7:45pm

-reports of an unauthorized drone detected and intercepted by TPS officers

-individual charged under Canadian Aviation Regulations

-REMINDER: unauthorized drones are not permitted in restricted airspace around stadiums,… — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 11, 2026