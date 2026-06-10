Poilievre tells protesters he would scrap $90 billion Alto high-speed rail project

People march towards Parliament Hill to rally in opposition to the Alto high-speed rail project in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2026 3:22 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2026 5:16 pm.

OTTAWA — Protesters chanted “No Alto!” as they marched past the Prime Minister’s Office on Parliament Hill Wednesday to register their opposition to the Alto high speed rail project.

Farmers and other rural residents who live along the proposed rail corridor travelled to the nation’s capital to warn that the new rail line would run through their land or disrupt access to their properties.

The proposed route for Canada’s first high-speed rail line would stretch from Toronto to Quebec City and include connections in Ottawa, Montreal and Laval. Alto is the Crown corporation established to develop, build and operate the rail line.

Lise Beauchamp, a dairy farmer from Mirabel, Que. and one of the protest organizers, said losing access to rural farm roads will complicate moving combines and other large agricultural equipment.

“There are fences on each side of that train,” she said. “Alto was never clear what access they will build to go from one side of the train to the other.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told the crowd his party would cancel the “white elephant” project.

“We as Conservatives would rather save the $90 billion, let our farmers keep their land, let our communities enjoy their peace and tranquillity,” he said.

Elsewhere on Parliament Hill Wednesday, Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon told reporters the government will proceed with “great sensitivity and respect” for farmers and will consult with communities until a precise route is chosen for the “nation-building project.”

When asked directly if he could guarantee the project would not run over the $90 billion estimated cost, he said there are still “unknowns” and unforeseen events associated with a project that still does not have a final route.

“It is a very ambitious federal project that we will continue pursuing on the accelerated timeline,” he said.

Alto states it can run trains at 300 kilometres per hour across a planned 1,000 km stretch of electrified rail.

Construction of the first stretch from Montreal to Ottawa could begin as soon as 2029.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

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