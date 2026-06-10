A late‑day rescue operation in Scarborough sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday after heavy metal shed panels collapsed on two people in a residential driveway, trapping one beneath the debris.

Toronto Fire Services says crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to Marchington Circle, near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road, after reports that two individuals had become pinned under large metal panels believed to be part of a shed structure.

According to Toronto Fire, one of the individuals managed to self‑rescue before firefighters arrived. The second person remained trapped under the weight of the panels.

Fire crews stabilized the panels, surrounding machinery, and the patient before safely extricating the trapped individual and transferring them to paramedics.

One person was taken to the hospital, though their condition has not yet been released.

Toronto Fire says the circumstances surrounding the collapse are still being assessed. Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can contact Toronto Fire Services or Toronto paramedics.