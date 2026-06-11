4 suspects, including two 17-year-olds, arrested in Woodbine Beach stabbing

Emergency crews can be seen near the Woodbine Beach boardwalk Friday night. CITYNEWS / Sean Toussaint

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 11, 2026 2:50 pm.

Four people have been arrested, including two 17-year-olds, in connection to a stabbing at Woodbine Beach last Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the east-end beach, located south of Lake Shore Boulevard East and west of Woodbine Avenue, just before 9 p.m. for reports of a fight.

Investigators say two victims were approached by a group of several suspects at Woodbine Beach. Then, a verbal and physical altercation allegedly occurred between the victims and suspects.

Police say one of the suspects allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed one of the victims. Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, four suspects have been charged.

Two 17-year-old males from Toronto have been charged with two counts of assault cause bodily harm. One of them is also facing a charge of attempt murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The other 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

Two 18-year-olds, Rabeea Ziadah and Katchig Daneil, both of Toronto, have been charged with two counts of assault cause bodily harm.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto officer, 43, killed in North York raid connected to U.S. Consulate attack

Myron Demkiw said the slain Emergency Task Force (ETF) officer, identified as Const. Marc Pinizzotto, was an 18-year member of the police force.

1h ago

World Cup begins with Mexico hosting South Africa in opening match

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The largest World Cup in tournament history kicked off Thursday with co-host Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match. Amid escalating protests and social tensions...

4m ago

'I'm just so furious': Driver warns others of tow service following crash

Seth Babaei was on his way home from work in late May when he got into an accident. He says a tow truck showed up at the accident scene, one he did not call. "I was in a near-death experience. My brain...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Ford government says cost of new Ontario Place parking garage less than $200M

The Ford government says the cost to build a new parking garage at the redeveloped Ontario Place will be less than $200 million. The province points out that designing and building the five-story structure...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto officer, 43, killed in North York raid connected to U.S. Consulate attack

Myron Demkiw said the slain Emergency Task Force (ETF) officer, identified as Const. Marc Pinizzotto, was an 18-year member of the police force.

1h ago

World Cup begins with Mexico hosting South Africa in opening match

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The largest World Cup in tournament history kicked off Thursday with co-host Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match. Amid escalating protests and social tensions...

4m ago

'I'm just so furious': Driver warns others of tow service following crash

Seth Babaei was on his way home from work in late May when he got into an accident. He says a tow truck showed up at the accident scene, one he did not call. "I was in a near-death experience. My brain...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Ford government says cost of new Ontario Place parking garage less than $200M

The Ford government says the cost to build a new parking garage at the redeveloped Ontario Place will be less than $200 million. The province points out that designing and building the five-story structure...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Driver warns others of unsolicited tow service following crash

One man is speaking out after a frustrating experience with a tow truck, claiming the operator violated several rules, including not providing a breakdown of prices.

4h ago

4:06
Showers, storms and high humidity expected this week

It's going to be a hot and stormy few days ahead as FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in Toronto on Friday. Michelle Mackey with a look at GTA weather conditions for the rest of the week.

4h ago

2:43
TPA boss Campbell, Mayor Chow react to officer death

Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speak about the death of Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was shot and killed during an early‑morning warrant operation in North York on June 11, 2026.

5h ago

3:14
Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw reacts to fatal shooting of police officer

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw confirms Const. Marc Pinizzotto, an 18-year member of the police force, was killed in an early morning shooting in the city's west end on Thursday.

5h ago

3:30
Procession in Toronto for OPP officer killed in line of duty

Officers pay their respects to OPP Constable Tarun Bali, who was killed in the line of duty. Afua Baah has more on the investigation, including an 18 year old now facing murder charges in connection to the officer’s death.

21h ago

More Videos