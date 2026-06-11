4 suspects, including two 17-year-olds, arrested in Woodbine Beach stabbing

Four people have been arrested, including two 17-year-olds, in connection to a stabbing at Woodbine Beach last Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the east-end beach, located south of Lake Shore Boulevard East and west of Woodbine Avenue, just before 9 p.m. for reports of a fight.

Investigators say two victims were approached by a group of several suspects at Woodbine Beach. Then, a verbal and physical altercation allegedly occurred between the victims and suspects.

Police say one of the suspects allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed one of the victims. Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, four suspects have been charged.

Two 17-year-old males from Toronto have been charged with two counts of assault cause bodily harm. One of them is also facing a charge of attempt murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The other 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

Two 18-year-olds, Rabeea Ziadah and Katchig Daneil, both of Toronto, have been charged with two counts of assault cause bodily harm.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3.