Activists for LGBTQ+ rights abroad urge Canada to double foreign aid for minorities

Liberal MP Rob Oliphant arrives for a meeting of the Liberal caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, May 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2026 2:27 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2026 3:13 pm.

OTTAWA — Global activists for gender and sexual minorities are urging Canada to double its aid spending for LGBTQ+ people abroad, while a gay Liberal MP urges advocates not to lose hope in the face of a global backlash.

“We’re not going away as Canadians on the world stage. We will continue to be allies, friends with communities around the world that need support, that need friendship, that need money, that need encouragement,” said MP Rob Oliphant.

The Toronto MP, who is parliamentary secretary to Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, spoke Thursday at a conference held by Dignity Network Canada, a coalition of Canadian groups advocating abroad for LGBTQ+ rights.

Those groups spoke bleakly about American cuts to foreign aid and attacks on equity programming worldwide, just as repressive new laws abroad take aim at those identifying as LGBTQ+.

Two weeks ago, Ghana’s parliament passed a bill calling for prison terms of up to 10 years for people promoting LGBTQ+ activities. In March, Senegal ratified a law that doubles the penalties for same-sex acts and prescribed jail terms for financially supporting LGBTQ+ organizations.

Oliphant urged activists not to lose hope and noted that minorities have lived through extremely challenging times.

He said that while the world “closed in on” gay men during the HIV crisis of the 1980s, later years saw the spread of marriage equality and widespread acceptance — although transgender people still face discrimination.

“I lost half of my friends in the AIDS pandemic,” Oliphant said. “Coming out of that, we’ve established a better, more sophisticated way of being in our world, creating allies that are standing with us.”

Julia Ehrt, head of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, told the conference that Ottawa should consider doubling its contributions to LGBTQ+ organizations abroad, which currently stand at roughly $15 million a year.

Ehrt said doubling those contributions would still leave them at less than one per cent of Canada’s overall aid funding.

“But that doubling would go a long, long way within our movement. It would actually change the game, in particular if you found other governments to follow suit,” Ehrt said.

Stephen Brown, a University of Ottawa professor specializing in foreign aid and LGBTQ+ people, said doubling that aid would bring it up to roughly 0.33 per cent of Canada’s total aid spending.

He said increasing that funding would help address a global retreat on advocacy for sexual and gender minorities driven in part by the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Activists at the conference expressed confusion over where Prime Minister Mark Carney stands after he said last November that Canada no longer has a feminist foreign policy.

Canadian diplomatic missions abroad still advocate for LGBTQ+ rights when local communities say that push is helpful, through actions like hosting events and making public statements. But Danilo Manzano of the Ecuadorean group Dialogo Diverso said it seems Canada is pulling back from that work.

He said activists meeting this week with officials at Global Affairs Canada have asked why Canada is pulling back.

“They say, ‘What are you talking about?'” Manzano said. “The authorities said that Canada is still being … a strong ally for LGBTQ+ rights in the global south. But the feeling back home, it’s completely different.”

He suggested Ottawa should phone its embassies across South America and communicate that “we’re not changing the values, but we’re changing the priorities.”

Global Affairs Canada director Angelica Liao-Moroz, who oversees Canada’s human rights advocacy abroad, noted that Anand has cited human rights as one of the three pillars of Ottawa’s foreign policy.

“Around the perception that all our efforts are being redirected to defence, to economic prosperity, it’s a difficult debate within the department as well,” she said.

“To me it’s so obvious that human rights cuts across all of our foreign policy. It’s not an add-on, it’s not a trade-off. It should be the frame for all our efforts abroad.”

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto officer, 43, killed in North York raid connected to U.S. Consulate attack

Myron Demkiw said the slain Emergency Task Force (ETF) officer, identified as Const. Marc Pinizzotto, was an 18-year member of the police force.

1h ago

World Cup begins with Mexico hosting South Africa in opening match

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The largest World Cup in tournament history kicked off Thursday with co-host Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match. Amid escalating protests and social tensions...

4m ago

'I'm just so furious': Driver warns others of tow service following crash

Seth Babaei was on his way home from work in late May when he got into an accident. He says a tow truck showed up at the accident scene, one he did not call. "I was in a near-death experience. My brain...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Ford government says cost of new Ontario Place parking garage less than $200M

The Ford government says the cost to build a new parking garage at the redeveloped Ontario Place will be less than $200 million. The province points out that designing and building the five-story structure...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto officer, 43, killed in North York raid connected to U.S. Consulate attack

Myron Demkiw said the slain Emergency Task Force (ETF) officer, identified as Const. Marc Pinizzotto, was an 18-year member of the police force.

1h ago

World Cup begins with Mexico hosting South Africa in opening match

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The largest World Cup in tournament history kicked off Thursday with co-host Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match. Amid escalating protests and social tensions...

4m ago

'I'm just so furious': Driver warns others of tow service following crash

Seth Babaei was on his way home from work in late May when he got into an accident. He says a tow truck showed up at the accident scene, one he did not call. "I was in a near-death experience. My brain...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Ford government says cost of new Ontario Place parking garage less than $200M

The Ford government says the cost to build a new parking garage at the redeveloped Ontario Place will be less than $200 million. The province points out that designing and building the five-story structure...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Driver warns others of unsolicited tow service following crash

One man is speaking out after a frustrating experience with a tow truck, claiming the operator violated several rules, including not providing a breakdown of prices.

4h ago

4:06
Showers, storms and high humidity expected this week

It's going to be a hot and stormy few days ahead as FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in Toronto on Friday. Michelle Mackey with a look at GTA weather conditions for the rest of the week.

4h ago

2:43
TPA boss Campbell, Mayor Chow react to officer death

Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speak about the death of Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was shot and killed during an early‑morning warrant operation in North York on June 11, 2026.

5h ago

3:14
Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw reacts to fatal shooting of police officer

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw confirms Const. Marc Pinizzotto, an 18-year member of the police force, was killed in an early morning shooting in the city's west end on Thursday.

5h ago

3:30
Procession in Toronto for OPP officer killed in line of duty

Officers pay their respects to OPP Constable Tarun Bali, who was killed in the line of duty. Afua Baah has more on the investigation, including an 18 year old now facing murder charges in connection to the officer’s death.

21h ago

More Videos