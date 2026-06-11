Canada Post moves to convert nearly half a million more homes to community mailboxes

A man walks past community mailboxes in the Pointe-Claire neighbourhood of Montreal on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2026 3:24 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2026 3:46 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada Post is rolling out the latest phase of its transition from door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes, selecting more than three dozen communities that will undergo the conversion starting next year.

Spanning seven provinces and 37 communities from Halifax to Victoria, the change will see an additional 485,000 addresses move to a more centralized mode of mail delivery.

Those homes come on top of the 136,000 addresses in 13 communities already selected for conversion late this year or in early 2027.

Switching the four million addresses that still enjoy doorstep delivery to community mailboxes within about five years marks a key pillar in Canada Post’s plan to overhaul its business model in the face of declining letter mail and mounting financial losses.

Other reforms in the works include weekend parcel delivery and possible post office closures.

The Crown corporation says nearly three-quarters of Canadian addresses already get their mail and parcels via some form of centralized delivery such as community mailboxes, apartment lobby boxes and post office boxes.

The provinces included in the latest round of conversions are Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.

Cities include Fredericton, Quebec City, Ottawa, London, Ont., Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Kelowna, B.C.

Canada Post cited safety and efficiency as the reason behind the aluminum rectangles now poised to pepper a growing number of regions.

“The move to community mailboxes will increase security by putting nearly all mail and parcels delivered by Canada Post under lock and key. It will also reduce costs, as delivering to the door costs significantly more than to a community mailbox,” the Crown corporation said in a release Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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