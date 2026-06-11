FIFA Fan Festival Toronto evacuated due to lightning risk

Hopes are high for Canada at the FIFA World Cup. Alex Seixeiro discusses the team's chances of advancing to the knockout stage, and which players need to step up in order for Canada to succeed.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 11, 2026 4:24 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2026 5:36 pm.

Within an hour of the inaugural FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa kicking off in Mexico City, the Fan Festival in Toronto was cancelled due to weather concerns.

Fans gathered to watch the game and take in the food and festivities were asked to evacuate the Fort York grounds shortly after 4:00 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 26 Toronto posted on X that the festival was cancelled for the rest of the day “out of an abundance of caution… due to risk of lightning.”

“The decision was not made lightly, however safety is our utmost priority. FIFA Fan Festival Toronto will not reopen tonight,” they said.

Canada Soccer House at Harbourfront Toronto was also evacuated due to weather.

The screen broadcasting the match at the concert stage displayed a message saying “for your safety the venue is being evacuated. Please proceed calmly to the nearest exit and follow staff instructions.”

The screen at the concert stage at Harbourfront Toronto displaying a message for people to evacuate on June 11, 2026. Credit: Maria Meneses
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