Potential water quality issues force removal of 2 bottle-filling trailers near FIFA Fan Festival Toronto

As southern Ontario deals with sweltering temperatures, fans looking to hydrate at FIFA Fan Festival Toronto might have a tougher time doing so as two water bottle-filling trailers have been put out of service.

While at the FIFA Fan Festival Toronto grounds at Fort York and The Bentway on Thursday, CityNews heard concerns from attendees about difficulties finding the public, no-cost water stations — potentially leaving paid beverage options close at hand.

After asking the City of Toronto about those concerns, the municipality’s communications director said “possible water quality issues” at two of the water refilling trailers near the fan zone were detected during pre-event testing.

“City staff are working with Toronto Public Health and FIFA to confirm the status of the trailers,” Russell Baker wrote in a statement.

“We know it’s important for attendees to have access to water, especially during hot weather. We will continue to monitor water refill stations throughout the games.”

Baker didn’t elaborate on the exact nature or circumstances of those issues, but said the proactive removal “shows [the] monitoring systems are working.”

“There is no risk to the public,” he said.

“Three active water fountains are available on site for the public to fill their water bottles.”

Meanwhile, Baker said the City of Toronto is looking at “additional drinking water options.” He didn’t say what those might include, but noted information would be shared “as soon as it is confirmed.”

FIFA Fan Festival Toronto is an officially sanctioned gathering space to celebrate the World Cup and watch matches. Various entertainment acts as well as shops and vendors are part of the festival, which runs until July 19. Tickets are required for entry.

With files from Alessandra Carneiro