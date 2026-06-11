Ford government says cost of new Ontario Place parking garage less than $200M

A rendering of the new, five-storey parking garage that will be at the redeveloped Ontario Place, in Toronto, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Government of Ontario

By John Marchesan

Posted June 11, 2026 2:08 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2026 2:51 pm.

The Ford government says the cost to build a new parking garage at the redeveloped Ontario Place will be less than $200 million.

The province points out that designing and building the five-story structure will cost $198 million, which is 15 per cent less than the $1.3 billion figure cited in the Auditor General’s 2024 report.

Auditor General Shelley Spence concluded that it would cost more for the government to build a new Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place than it would have to maintain the site it abruptly closed earlier this year. Her report said that the Ontario Place redevelopment could cost taxpayers $2.2 billion.

Spence’s report said Infrastructure Ontario estimated parking costs to be $280 million for a four-level, above-ground parking structure at Exhibition Place, or more than $400 million for three levels above ground at Exhibition Place and one level below the science centre.

“We’re building this garage at a fraction of the $1.3 billion cost contained in the 2024 Auditor General report and less than half of the $400 million projected cost when this project was tendered,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming.

The new structure will contain 3,500 parking spots, 680 EV charging stations and up to 100 bicycle parking spaces. It will be located at the existing parking lot site just south of Lake Shore Boulevard West and is anticipated to generate up to $60 million in gross revenue annually for the province once Ontario Place reaches full operation.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto officer, 43, killed in North York raid connected to U.S. Consulate attack

Myron Demkiw said the slain Emergency Task Force (ETF) officer, identified as Const. Marc Pinizzotto, was an 18-year member of the police force.

1h ago

World Cup begins with Mexico hosting South Africa in opening match

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The largest World Cup in tournament history kicked off Thursday with co-host Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match. Amid escalating protests and social tensions...

4m ago

'I'm just so furious': Driver warns others of tow service following crash

Seth Babaei was on his way home from work in late May when he got into an accident. He says a tow truck showed up at the accident scene, one he did not call. "I was in a near-death experience. My brain...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

4 suspects, including two 17-year-olds, arrested in Woodbine Beach stabbing

Four people have been arrested, including two 17-year-olds, in connection to a stabbing at Woodbine Beach last Friday. Emergency crews were called to the east-end beach, located south of Lake Shore...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto officer, 43, killed in North York raid connected to U.S. Consulate attack

Myron Demkiw said the slain Emergency Task Force (ETF) officer, identified as Const. Marc Pinizzotto, was an 18-year member of the police force.

1h ago

World Cup begins with Mexico hosting South Africa in opening match

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The largest World Cup in tournament history kicked off Thursday with co-host Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match. Amid escalating protests and social tensions...

4m ago

'I'm just so furious': Driver warns others of tow service following crash

Seth Babaei was on his way home from work in late May when he got into an accident. He says a tow truck showed up at the accident scene, one he did not call. "I was in a near-death experience. My brain...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

4 suspects, including two 17-year-olds, arrested in Woodbine Beach stabbing

Four people have been arrested, including two 17-year-olds, in connection to a stabbing at Woodbine Beach last Friday. Emergency crews were called to the east-end beach, located south of Lake Shore...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Driver warns others of unsolicited tow service following crash

One man is speaking out after a frustrating experience with a tow truck, claiming the operator violated several rules, including not providing a breakdown of prices.

4h ago

4:06
Showers, storms and high humidity expected this week

It's going to be a hot and stormy few days ahead as FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in Toronto on Friday. Michelle Mackey with a look at GTA weather conditions for the rest of the week.

4h ago

2:43
TPA boss Campbell, Mayor Chow react to officer death

Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speak about the death of Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was shot and killed during an early‑morning warrant operation in North York on June 11, 2026.

5h ago

3:14
Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw reacts to fatal shooting of police officer

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw confirms Const. Marc Pinizzotto, an 18-year member of the police force, was killed in an early morning shooting in the city's west end on Thursday.

5h ago

3:30
Procession in Toronto for OPP officer killed in line of duty

Officers pay their respects to OPP Constable Tarun Bali, who was killed in the line of duty. Afua Baah has more on the investigation, including an 18 year old now facing murder charges in connection to the officer’s death.

21h ago

More Videos