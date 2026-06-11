Human remains found in Barrie park identified

Barrie police have identified the human remains found in a park in the city last week.

A person working in the Berczy Park area, near Wellington Street East and Berczy Street, discovered the bones and called police shortly before 1 p.m. on June 5.

A post mortem was conducted and police confirm the remains are of Jamie Goudreault, 50, from Barrie. His next of kin have been notified.

The death is being treated as suspicious and being investigated as a homicide, but police say it is too early to say how Goudreault died.

“The victim was known to police and went by the nickname ‘Bones.’ He would routinely panhandle at Highway 400 off-ramp at Bayfield Street and the Essa Road on-ramp at Fairview Road,” said police in a news release.

Investigators are asking the public for any information about Goudreault’s last known movements, activities or contacts in recent months.