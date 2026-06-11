An Oshawa man is facing charges after a months‑long investigation into allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman who had travelled to Canada to work informally as an au pair.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), the victim connected with a man and woman — who had several children — through a Facebook au pair group in 2025. She agreed to come to Canada to live with the couple and provide child care in exchange for room and board. She arrived in December 2025 and moved into their Oshawa home.

Police say the alleged assault occurred on Dec. 12, 2025, when the suspect gave the victim ice cream. Shortly after eating it, she reported feeling incoherent before losing consciousness. She later sought medical attention, and testing confirmed a noxious drug had been present in her system.

In early 2026, authorities executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence. Officers seized several electronic devices along with quantities of the same drug allegedly used in the offence. Police say forensic analysis of the devices uncovered additional evidence supporting the investigation, including child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.

On June 10, investigators arrested the suspect without incident. Police say they are concerned there may be additional victims and have released a photo of the accused.

Derek Stephen Bellamy, 38, of Oshawa, is charged with sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, five counts of voyeurism, five counts of possessing a recording obtained by voyeurism, possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

He was held for a bail hearing.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.