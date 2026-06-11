Privacy commissioner to release results of Grok deepfake investigation

OTTAWA — The federal privacy commissioner will today release the results of his investigation of sexual deepfakes created by Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot.

Philippe Dufresne launched an investigation in January to examine the proliferation of sexualized deepfakes created by Grok and shared on the X social media platform.

He said at the time the non-consensual use of personal information to create deepfakes, including intimate images, is growing and poses serious risks to privacy rights.

The investigation looked at whether the companies involved are complying with privacy law and whether they obtained “valid consent” to collect, use and disclose personal information to create deepfakes, including explicit content.

The wave of images drew a global backlash, with the U.K., the European Union and California launching investigations of their own.

In Canada, the Liberal government has introduced legislation that would criminalize non-consensual sexual deepfakes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press