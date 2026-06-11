Time magazine to launch Canadian version with plans for local staff and office

A cover of Time magazine's person of the year, shows President-elect Donald Trump, before he arrives to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2026 5:20 am.

Canadians may soon have a better chance of winding up on the cover of Time.

The 103-year-old American magazine brand says it’s launching a licensed Canadian edition in partnership with Toronto-based ArtsHouse Media Group, the company behind Billboard Canada and Rolling Stone Canada.

The new venture, called Time Canada, will combine original Canadian reporting with select content from Time’s global newsroom.

A news release says coverage will span business, politics, culture, technology, climate and more, while “highlighting the people and issues shaping Canada’s role in an increasingly interconnected world.”

The publication will launch with a Canadian office and a team of six full-time and four part-time staff, ArtsHouse founder Mo Ghoneim said. It will publish one print edition annually and quarterly digital covers, alongside video content, social media coverage and live events.

Time Canada is set to debut its first cover this fall.

Time CEO Jessica Sibley said in a statement on Thursday that the media brand has long focused on the leaders and ideas shaping the world, and that its expansion into Canada marks the next expression of that mission. She called Canada “one of the most exciting markets today.”

The launch comes at a tricky time for Canada-U.S. relations, which have been tarnished by annexation threats and a ticking clock on a trade pact that dictates much of the North American economy but that U.S. President Donald Trump has said he does not want.

Time also recently launched editions in France and Africa, and the company says it now reaches more than 100 million people globally across its platforms.

Sibley is expected in Toronto on Thursday for a Time Canada launch event at TIFF Lightbox.

The publication says it also plans to introduce local versions of some of its signature franchises, including events and recognition programs.

ArtsHouse currently runs several licensed expansions of American publications, including Billboard Canada, Billboard UK, Rolling Stone Canada and Rolling Stone Québec.

Ghoneim said in a statement that he looks forward to Time Canada “connecting Canadian stories and perspectives to audiences around the world.”

Canadians have already been showing up in Time’s pages lately.

In April, Prime Minister Mark Carney was among 24 leaders named to the magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people.

And this week, Hamilton-born NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected for Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in sports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press


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