breaking

Toronto officer killed in North York raid connected to U.S. Consulate attack

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw confirms Const. Marc Pinizzotto, an 18-year member of the police force, was killed in an early morning shooting in the city's west end on Thursday.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 11, 2026 6:57 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2026 11:38 am.

A 43-year-old Toronto police officer has died after being shot during an early‑morning warrant operation in North York, an incident Myron Demkiw confirms is connected to “a number of shootings,” including the March 2026 shooting at the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto.

The incident unfolded around 5:42 a.m. at an apartment complex on Martha Eaton Way, in the area of Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive, where officers were executing a warrant.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire inside a unit on the building’s fourth floor, during which an officer was struck. The injured officer was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in an emergency run, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police Chief Demkiw said the slain Emergency Task Force (ETF) officer, identified as Const. Marc Pinizzotto, was an 18-year member of the police force.

“This loss will have a profound impact on the Toronto police family. Our service, our members, and all members of the larger policing family are deeply saddened,” an emotional Demkiw said at a press conference. “No words can capture the impact on Marc’s family, who expected him to come home today. We, as a service, will support them and each other.”

Thursday’s police investigation connected to March shooting at U.S. Consulate

Demkiw said multiple search warrants were executed across the GTA on Thursday related to shootings, including the downtown Toronto shooting at the U.S. Consulate in March.

Paramedics confirmed with CityNews that they transported a second person to the hospital with critical injuries on Thursday, confirmed to be a suspect. That individual is in custody, Demkiw said.

A 19-year-old male is wanted as part of the investigation, but Toronto’s police chief wouldn’t confirm whether that suspect is linked to the fatal shooting in North York; only that he was connected to the warrant carried out at the apartment complex.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

Same building where 8‑year‑old JahVai Roy was killed by stray bullet

Thursday’s shooting occurred at the same North York residential complex where 8-year-old JahVai Roy was killed on Aug. 26, 2025, when a stray round pierced his family’s apartment during a gunfire exchange outside.

“I am very worried that these kinds of things are happening in this neighbourhood,” one resident told CityNews on Thursday.

“I heard a big bang, and my dog reacted. I was going to take my dog for a walk, but was told to stay in my apartment,” said another building resident.

The death marks the second police fatality in Ontario this week. On Tuesday, OPP Const. Tarun Bali was killed in Hearst, Ont., after being struck by a vehicle during an investigation. An 18‑year‑old man has been charged with first‑degree murder in that case.

“There are no words that can ease the pain of the family, the loved ones and the colleagues across the service,” said Mayor Olivia Chow, who noted that she was a friend of the Pinizzotto family for 20-plus years.

“Their grief is shared across this entire city… We are grateful for all who serve and continue to stand with those who keep our community safe. We honour their courage, their sacrifice and their dedication,” Chow said.

The shooting unfolded around 5:42 a.m. at an apartment complex on Martha Eaton Way, in the area of Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive, where officers were executing a warrant. Photo: James Tumelty/CityNews.
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