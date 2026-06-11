Toronto police officer among 2 people critically injured after shots fired in North York

Two people, including a Toronto police officer, have been rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries after an exchange of gunfire during a search warrant operation early Thursday.

The incident unfolded around 5:42 a.m. at an apartment complex on Martha Eaton Way, in the area of Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive, where officers were executing a warrant.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire inside a unit on the building’s fourth floor, during which an officer was struck. The injured member was transported to the hospital in an emergency run.

Police have not provided an update on the officer’s condition, but paramedics say they’re in critical condition.

Paramedics also confirmed that they transported a second person to the hospital with critical injuries, but it is not yet known who the other person is.

No information has been released about the nature of the investigation or whether any suspects were injured or arrested. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.

Thursday’s shooting occurred at the same North York residential complex where 8-year-old JahVai Roy was killed on Aug. 26, 2025, when a stray round pierced his family’s apartment during a gunfire exchange outside.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire at Martha Eaton Way, during which an officer was struck. The injured member was transported to the hospital in an emergency run. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.