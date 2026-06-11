Victor Wembanyama nearly hit by egg following loss to Knicks, video shows

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama sits on the court after being knocked down during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2026 1:15 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2026 2:00 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A brutal night for Victor Wembanyama continued even after he returned to his hotel on Wednesday, as he was pelted with boos from jeering Knicks fans and nearly struck by a flying egg.

A video shared online showed at least one egg tossed in the direction of the San Antonio Spurs superstar as he entered his hotel, flanked by security, following the team’s game 4 loss to the Knicks.

It was not clear who threw the egg. The video showed taunting fans swarming the hotel, a few blocks south of Madison Square Garden.

A few seconds after the egg cracks on a street sign, Wembanyama turns around and confronts a person standing near the hotel’s entrance, before continuing inside.

The Spurs did not immediately respond to a request seeking clarity on whether the object struck Wembanyama.

The confrontation followed a historic collapse by the Spurs, who now find themselves on the brink of elimination after blowing a 29-point lead to the Knicks. Wembanyama missed two key free throws in the game’s final minutes.

The Knicks victory prompted scenes of bedlam and jubilation across New York City, as ecstatic fans packed the streets, set off fireworks, scaled lampposts and at times clashed with police.

According to the New York Police Department, 56 people were taken into custody for charges that ranged from assault to disorderly conduct.

“Once again, there were large crowds of people who engaged in incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior last night both during and after the game,” the police department said in a statement.

An NYPD spokesperson said they had nothing on file about the egg incident.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

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