World Cup begins with Mexico hosting South Africa in opening match

Mexico's Raul Jimenez, left, jumps for the ball with South Africa's Ime Okon during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Carlos Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2026 3:09 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2026 4:17 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The largest World Cup in tournament history kicked off Thursday with co-host Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match.

Amid escalating protests and social tensions in Mexico’s capital, more than 80,000 fans made their way to Mexico City Stadium — better known as Azteca Stadium. It got a much-needed facelift ahead of the 48-team tournament that Mexico is co-hosting alongside the United States and Canada.

The iconic venue will be the first stadium to host three World Cup openers — after doing so at the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.

It is the eighth opening match of a World Cup for the Mexicans, who had previously lost five and drawn the last two, including against South Africa in the 2010 World Cup.

South Africa is playing in its first World Cup since hosting the 2010 tournament. Bafana Bafana also played in the 1998 and 2002 editions.

Mexico arrived with an eight-match unbeaten streak and has not lost since last November, when Paraguay beat them in a friendly.

The Mexican team is led by the 67-year-old coach Javier Aguirre, who is in his third stint with the national team.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Carlos Rodriguez, The Associated Press





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