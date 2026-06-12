7 men charged in fatal shooting of man in Rexdale in May

Toronto police have arrested seven people wanted in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man at an apartment building in Rexdale last month.

Investigators were called to a Toronto Community Housing complex at Queen’s Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on May 31 following reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the hallway on an upper floor of the building. Life-saving measures were taken, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified him as 28-year-old Anthony Taylor.

Investigators arrested 30-year-old Ernest Gyamfy of Toronto and charged him with second-degree murder.

On June 12, investigators announced seven other individuals had been arrested in connection with the shooting, which they believe was targeted.

Lincoln Picart, 35, of Toronto, and Gideon Addae, 24, of Toronto, have both been charged with second-degree murder and two firearms-related offences.

Kyondre Davis, 23, of Toronto, Justin Nichol, 23, of Mississauga, Dejohn Marlin, 23, of Toronto, Kobina Ackon, 30, of Toronto, and Daniel Addae, 23, of Toronto, are all facing a charge of second-degree murder.