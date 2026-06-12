Air Canada announces new 4-year agreement with customer service employees

MONTREAL — Air Canada says its customer service employees have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement with Unifor applies to about 6,000 employees across like contact centres, customer relations, concierges and other business segments.

The four-year agreement is in effect until Feb. 28, 2030.

The airline says it marks the third collective agreement ratified this year, following ones with flight operations crew schedulers and in-flight crew schedulers.

Unifor says the agreement delivers strong gains, including 21 per cent in compounded wage increases, strengthened pensions, greater job security and more.

The union says the agreement will see a 12 per cent wage increase in the first year, followed by annual increases of three per cent in each of the next three years, as well as a signing bonus upon ratification.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press