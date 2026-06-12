Air Canada announces new 4-year agreement with customer service employees

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. An arbitrator has ordered Air Canada to grant back pay to seven pilots denied religious exemptions from the airline's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2026 5:34 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 5:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Air Canada says its customer service employees have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement with Unifor applies to about 6,000 employees across like contact centres, customer relations, concierges and other business segments.

The four-year agreement is in effect until Feb. 28, 2030.

The airline says it marks the third collective agreement ratified this year, following ones with flight operations crew schedulers and in-flight crew schedulers.

Unifor says the agreement delivers strong gains, including 21 per cent in compounded wage increases, strengthened pensions, greater job security and more.

The union says the agreement will see a 12 per cent wage increase in the first year, followed by annual increases of three per cent in each of the next three years, as well as a signing bonus upon ratification.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Larin's late goal rallies Canada to 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup opener

Cyle Larin scored the equalizer in the 78th minute to help Canada earn its first-ever point at the FIFA World Cup on Friday with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium. Larin, who...

1h ago

2 more drones intercepted Friday near Toronto FIFA World Cup game

Toronto police say two unauthorized drones were intercepted after flying near Toronto Stadium where the FIFA World Cup game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina was taking place Friday afternoon. Authorities...

1h ago

Woman who killed stranger in downtown PATH store granted absolute discharge

A woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing a stranger to death in a downtown Toronto drugstore a decade ago has been granted an absolute discharge after an Ontario board concluded she no longer...

3h ago

Thornhill woman arrested for alleged rental fraud in Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a woman in connection with a fraud investigation in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area. Police say the suspect advertised apartments for rent on an online platform between...

3h ago

Top Stories

Larin's late goal rallies Canada to 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup opener

Cyle Larin scored the equalizer in the 78th minute to help Canada earn its first-ever point at the FIFA World Cup on Friday with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium. Larin, who...

1h ago

2 more drones intercepted Friday near Toronto FIFA World Cup game

Toronto police say two unauthorized drones were intercepted after flying near Toronto Stadium where the FIFA World Cup game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina was taking place Friday afternoon. Authorities...

1h ago

Woman who killed stranger in downtown PATH store granted absolute discharge

A woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing a stranger to death in a downtown Toronto drugstore a decade ago has been granted an absolute discharge after an Ontario board concluded she no longer...

3h ago

Thornhill woman arrested for alleged rental fraud in Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a woman in connection with a fraud investigation in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area. Police say the suspect advertised apartments for rent on an online platform between...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Ticket resale companies added to Ontario's consumer beware list

SeatGeek and StubHub have been cited for violating new provincial legislation banning ticket resales above face value. As Mark McAllister reports, both say the government hasn’t provided clear guidance.

59m ago

3:24
Breezy, sunny and slightly humid to end week

Warm and fair start to the weekend, although the chance of a shower with a storm risk returns late Saturday.

5h ago

3:02
Mother of slain Toronto officer shared 'cruel heartbreak' in tribute post

The mother of Const. Marc Pinizzotto - the Toronto police officer killed on duty on June 11 - shared a heart wrenching tribute post to her late son as she and her family grapple with the unfathomable loss. Shauna Hunt reports.

5h ago

4:04
'He’s a hero': How colleagues are remembering fallen Toronto officer

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, to discuss how the city’s policing community is impacted by the on-duty death of Const. Marc Pinizzotto.

8h ago

1:30
Warm, beautiful day expected for first FIFA match in Toronto

A beautiful afternoon is expected in Toronto for the first FIFA World Cup match-up on Friday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

11h ago

More Videos