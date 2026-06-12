LATEST: Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina tied 1-1 in the 2nd half at Toronto Stadium

Action is underway at Toronto Stadium, where Canada is playing its first FIFA World Cup game on home soil. The co-hosts are looking for their first World Cup win as they take on Bosnia-Herzegovina. Kickoff followed an opening ceremony that included a performance from singer Michael Bublé, and booing from the crowd when co-host United States was announced.

THE LATEST:

4:42 p.m.

Second-half substitute Cyle Larin scored for Canada in the 78th minute to tie the score 1-1. The big striker smashed the ball into the Bosnia-Herzegovina net past goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, just three minutes after coming into the game.

4:20 p.m.

Canadian defender Luc de Fougerolles was assessed a yellow card in the 53rd minute – moments after teammate Richie Laryea saw a terrific chance cleared off the Bosnian goal line by Sead Kolasinac.

3:49 p.m.

Bosnia-Herzegovina striker Ermedic Demirovic was assessed a yellow card in the 44th minute for a challenge on Canadian defender Derek Cornelius. Goal-scorer Jovo Lukic was then shown another caution moments later in first-half added time.

3:46 p.m.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will miss his team’s World Cup opener against Panama on Wednesday in Toronto after Canada denied his visa application. Partey, who is awaiting trial in London on multiple rape charges and has pleaded not guilty, remains with Ghana’s base camp in Rhode Island and is eligible to play in matches held in the United States.

3:23 p.m.

Bosnia-Herzegovina has taken a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute. Jovo Lukic headed a corner home on Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau after Sead Kolasinac flicked on Ivan Basic’s delivery. The goal set off delirious celebrations in the Bosnian section at Toronto Stadium. It was the first FIFA World Cup goal scored on Canadian soil.

3:00 p.m.

Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina walked out of the tunnel to raucous applause at Toronto Stadium ahead of Group B’s World Cup opener. Seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette belted out O Canada after Aleksandar Gajic performed the Bosnian national anthem on violin.

2:12 p.m.

Canada’s starting lineup is in for its World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Maxime Crépeau starts in goal behind defenders Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc de Fougerolles and Alistair Johnston. Captain Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Liam Millar and Tajon Buchanan make up the midfield. Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi will lead the attack.

2:05 p.m.

Toronto’s Jessie Reyez and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna teamed up during the opening ceremony at Toronto Stadium. The two collaborated on “Illuminate,” a song from FIFA’s official World Cup 2026 album. Canadian producer Cirkut served as executive producer of the tournament soundtrack.

Dancers perform around a gold soccer ball globe before Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina play a World Cup Group B soccer match, in Toronto, on Friday, June 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

2 p.m.

The PNE Amphitheatre, the main attraction at Vancouver’s official Fan Festival, is filling up with Canadian fans, as opening ceremonies begin in Toronto. There’s a smattering of yellow and blue Bosnian jerseys, drawing some lighthearted boos from among the sea of Canadian red. Outside the brand new $183 million amphitheatre, Canada fan Jeremy Leufg says he hopes the home supporters can “measure up” to the energy brought by Mexican fans who erupted in joy at the amphitheatre when their team beat South Africa on Thursday.

1:50 p.m.

Canadian music star Alanis Morissette will perform O Canada before Canada’s World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium this afternoon. The opening ceremony is underway, featuring performances from Canadian artists including Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez and William Prince.

1:47 p.m.

Deep pockets will help those looking to enjoy food and beverages sold in the concourse at Toronto Stadium. Specialty cocktails with 1.5 ounces of alcohol are selling for $25. A domestic beer — 473-millilitre size — goes for $16.75 and a nine-ounce glass of wine is $26.25. A 591-millilitre bottle of water costs $7, and a 500-millilitre sports drink is $10. Chicken nachos and brisket nachos cost $23, 50 cents more than an Italian trio deli sandwich with chips. Merchandise booth lineups were long, with Canada soccer jerseys selling for $160 and scarves going for $63.

1:25 p.m.

The City of Vancouver has officially opened its World Cup pedestrian zone running down Granville Street, through the centre of the downtown core. Selfie stations, interactive games, an art zone and a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community cover the blocks-long zone. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim told a small crowd that the atmosphere during the games so far has been “absolutely alive,” and businesses in the area will reap the benefits. The car-free area is bordered by waist-high safety bollards and giant concrete blocks painted pink to ensure pedestrian protection after a vehicle ramming in the city last year where 11 were killed.

1:20 p.m.

A few thousand early-bird fans are getting their money’s worth at Toronto Stadium, arriving well ahead of kickoff for the full pre-game experience. Some blue Bosnian colours were sprinkled in among the Canadian red shirts as the sunshine poured in on a glorious spring afternoon. A breeze made things more comfortable as the temperature hovered around 25 C. The sidelines were busy as photographers and broadcast crews set up for the match. Security guards in fluorescent vests, stationed about two metres apart along the perimeter of the pitch, watched the crowd at the 43,000-seat venue.

12:40 p.m.

Things are going well at Toronto Stadium entrances. There is a bit of a wait at the gates but fans are entering easily after moving through security checkpoints. FIFA volunteers are helping fans with directions and Toronto police officers are patrolling around the stadium. Fans in red are arriving from all parts of the Greater Toronto Area — and from across the country.

12:32 p.m.

Thousands of fans are pouring into Toronto Stadium ahead of Canada’s FIFA World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina, with supporters from both countries filling the area around the venue. Canada’s Voyageurs supporters group marched from Trinity Bellwoods Park while Bosnia fans gathered at Stanley Park as pre-match celebrations spread across the city. At the FIFA Fan Festival at Fort York, supporters waved flags, sang and celebrated as the city embraced the tournament atmosphere. The match is the first FIFA World Cup game played on Canadian soil.

11 a.m.

The buildup is underway ahead of Canada’s World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium. Bosnia supporters are gathering at Stanley Park before their March to the Match, while Canada’s Voyageurs are marching from Trinity Bellwoods Park. The supporter marches are a soccer tradition before major international matches. Canada faces Bosnia-Herzegovina at 3 p.m. in its first-ever World Cup game on home soil.

10:18 a.m.

Bosnia-Herzegovina’s World Cup supporters have turned a satirical song about chasing the American Dream into an unlikely soccer anthem. The viral remake of Dubioza Kolektiv’s “USA” has become a rallying cry for the underdog nation ahead of Friday’s match against Canada.

9:22 a.m.

Commuters in Toronto reported an unusually quiet rush hour Friday morning, with lighter crowds on subways and GO Transit trains as many workers appeared to heed warnings about World Cup-related congestion in the downtown core. The city had encouraged employers to allow remote work and adjust schedules where possible, while the Ontario government says managers can approve temporary work-from-home requests for public servants during daytime FIFA World Cup matches. Transit officials had warned of increased crowds and delays as Toronto hosts World Cup events expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors.

8:45 a.m.

Canada kicks off its first-ever FIFA World Cup match on home soil at 3 p.m. ET, taking on Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium. The Canadians are looking for their first World Cup win after going winless in their appearances in 1986 and 2022. Alphonso Davies remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but defender Moïse Bombito is available after recovering from a broken leg.

8:45 a.m.

The United States opens its World Cup campaign tonight (9 p.m.) against Paraguay, looking to build on four knockout-round appearances in its last six tournaments. Led by coach Mauricio Pochettino and star forward Christian Pulisic, the 17th-ranked Americans are favoured against No. 41 Paraguay, which is back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Mexico opened the tournament yesterday with a 2-0 win over South Africa, while South Korea rallied past the Czech Republic 2-1 in the nightcap.