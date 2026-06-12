Man arrested for alleged assault on streetcar in Leslieville

A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an alleged assault on board a streetcar in Leslieville back in May.

Toronto police were called to the area of Cowell Avenue and Queen Street East just before 8 p.m. on May 17.

It’s alleged a man and the victim were on a streetcar when he assaulted the victim, unprovoked.

The suspect fled the area and the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Tahjae Williams, 26, of Toronto has been arrested and charged with assault cause bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.