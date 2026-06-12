Man arrested for alleged assault on streetcar in Leslieville
Posted June 12, 2026 9:57 am.
A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an alleged assault on board a streetcar in Leslieville back in May.
Toronto police were called to the area of Cowell Avenue and Queen Street East just before 8 p.m. on May 17.
It’s alleged a man and the victim were on a streetcar when he assaulted the victim, unprovoked.
The suspect fled the area and the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Tahjae Williams, 26, of Toronto has been arrested and charged with assault cause bodily harm.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.