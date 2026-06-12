Canada pledges $100M for Palestinians facing settler violence, humanitarian crisis

Palestinians walk through the rubble of their properties after Israeli authorities demolished a large section of the main vegetable market of the West Bank village of Beita, southeast of Nablus, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2026 12:41 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 1:08 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has announced $100 million in federal funding to support Palestinians living in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

She unveiled the funding in Paris, where western leaders are meeting to discuss mounting challenges preventing a future two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Anand’s office says the funding will go to United Nations agencies, the Red Cross and others to address what it calls a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and rising violence in the West Bank by extremist Israeli settlers.

The new funding, which brings Canada’s support for Palestinians to $500 million since late 2023, will go to addressing basic needs such as medical assistance, food and water, and to peace and stabilization initiatives.

Anand met her British and Australian counterparts on Thursday and all three pledged roughly $1.8 million over three years for a peace fund to empower Palestinians and Israelis who don’t hold hardline views.

The government continues to face criticism from Palestinian advocates who argue Canada does not do enough to call out Israel, and from Jewish advocacy groups which say Ottawa’s criticism of Israel fuels antisemitism.

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