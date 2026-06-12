Larin’s late goal rallies Canada to 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup opener

Canada managed a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first World Cup match on Canadian soil. Alex Seixeiro discusses what went right and what needs fixing for Canada as they move forward in the tournament.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2026 4:58 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 6:20 pm.

Cyle Larin scored the equalizer in the 78th minute to help Canada earn its first-ever point at the FIFA World Cup on Friday with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium.

Larin, who entered the game as a substitute just moments earlier, fought off two defenders near the top of the penalty area and beat Nikola Vasilj in the low corner. 

Jovo Lukic scored his first international goal for Bosnia in the 21st minute. He flicked a header past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau off a corner kick.

A capacity crowd of 43,002 — many sporting red Canada jerseys — were in strong voice as they tried to lift the home side, which was repeatedly stifled by the taut Bosnian defence. Larin finally sent the spectators into a tizzy with his tying goal.

Canada was winless in both previous appearances at the World Cup. The team will now head to Vancouver for group-stage games against Qatar on Thursday and Switzerland on June 24. 

With star left back Alphonso Davies out with a hamstring issue, Stephen Eustaquio wore the captain’s armband for Canada.

Coach Jesse Marsch slotted Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi up top in his starting 11. Defender Luc de Fougerolles was on the back line with Moïse Bombito available off the bench.   

Canada's Cyle Larin (9) celebrates his goal during second half group B World Cup soccer action against Bosnia and Herzegovina
Canada’s Cyle Larin (9) celebrates his goal during second half group B World Cup soccer action against Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Conditions were idyllic at the new-look stadium with a temperature of 26 C at kickoff under mostly sunny skies. Temporary grandstands were added at two sides of the lakefront stadium to bring capacity up to the FIFA minimum. 

Actor Will Arnett and singer Michael Bublé helped warm up the crowd before the game and Alanis Morissette sang O Canada.

With the partisan crowd buzzing, Canada earned the first corner kick in the opening minute but couldn’t take advantage.

The Bosnians, ranked 64th in the world, played their usual physical brand of soccer and were effective in cutting off Canadian crosses.

The visitors nearly had a break after some sloppy midfield play in the 11th minute. A hard tackle by Alistair Johnson prevented an opportunity but the defender was given a yellow card.

Canada’s first chance came six minutes later when David was left open near the penalty spot but Vasilj made a diving save.

Bosnia took advantage of its first corner kick as Lukic — getting the start over Bosnian legend Edin Dzeko — caught Crepeau too close to the post. Two sections of Bosnian fans in the grandstand above the goal erupted while Lukic was swarmed by his elated teammates.

Canada, ranked 30th, controlled possession for the rest of the half but couldn’t put a shot on target. Oluwaseyi had the best chance but his shot from inside the 18-yard box sailed over the bar.

Bosnia’s Ermedin Demirovic and Lukic picked up yellow cards just before the half.

Both teams pressed after the break with Canada’s Richie Laryea nearly notching the equalizer. After a nifty passing play, he beat Vasilj but the ball deflected off Sead Kolasinac’s outstretched leg and hit the crossbar.

Demirovic was sent in alone moments later but Crepeau made a diving challenge and the ball dribbled wide.

Marsch made a triple substitution in the 61st minute, hoping to give his team a spark. Jacob Shaffelburg, Promise David and Ali Ahmed came on for Liam Millar, David and Tajon Buchanan.

Canada defeated Uzbekistan 2-0 and tied Ireland 1-1 in international friendlies last week. Bosnia qualified for the tournament by upsetting Italy in a European qualifier last March. 

The tournament continues through to the final on July 19.

Canada's Cyle Larin (9) celebrates after scoring his sides first goal of the game in the second half of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. ( (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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