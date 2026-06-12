Sea of red at Toronto Stadium during first World Cup game on Canadian soil

TORONTO — Thousands of excited soccer fans filled Toronto Stadium on Friday as Canada’s FIFA World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina got underway, marking the first match of its kind on Canadian soil.

Fans arrived in droves at the temporarily rebranded BMO Field, wearing red and white jerseys and carrying Canadian flags, while others sported Bosnia’s blue and yellow.

At the stadium, artists including Alessia Cara and Michael Buble opened the ceremony, and actor Will Arnett welcomed the fans. Crowds filled the seats and roared with applause as some of Canada’s players took the field to warm up.

Canadian fans sang the national anthem with smiles on their faces as Alanis Morissette led the song just moments before kickoff.

Superfan Daniel Klik, of Mississauga, Ont., said he got tickets to the opening game in February and has been looking forward to it ever since.

“I’m excited to see how the game goes, and it seems to be a great turnout,” Klik said outside the stadium before the match.

“I feel it’s very important to wear the jersey to support Canada. Everyone here is really excited for the game.”

Fans who already spent hundreds, if not thousands, to attend the game could also run up a high bill at the stadium’s food and beverage stations. Specialty cocktails with 1.5 ounces of alcohol are selling for $25. A domestic beer — 473-millilitre size — goes for $16.75 and a nine-ounce glass of wine is $26.25.

A 591-millilitre bottle of water costs $7, and a 500-millilitre sports drink is $10. Chicken nachos and brisket nachos cost $23, 50 cents more than an Italian trio deli sandwich with chips.

Merchandise booth lineups were long, with Canada soccer jerseys selling for $160 and scarves going for $63.

Fan Raine Easton said she flew in from New Brunswick for the tournament. The World Cup is “a great opportunity for Canada,” she said.

“I’m super excited. I think it’s a great day weather-wise, too, so hopefully it should be good,” she said before the game.

Bosnia-Herzegovina fan Benjamin Sahacic said he came to Toronto from Boston on Thursday night with his wife and three kids to watch Friday’s game. Canadians have been “super friendly and hospitable” during their visit, he said.

“It’s a special occasion for all of us Bosnians who have dreamed of this day,” he said. “We appreciate the opportunity to come to Canada.”

Ahead of the match, many fans also took part in marches — a soccer tradition before major international games — and Bosnia supporters gathered at Stanley Park while Canada’s Voyageurs marched from Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Fans are also coming together at watch parties across the province, including at the FIFA Fan Festival in Fort York, which was cut short on Thursday after rainy weather.

This year’s World Cup is the biggest in FIFA’s history, and it’s being jointly hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico until July 19.

Toronto Stadium is hosting six games, starting with the first World Cup match on Canadian soil at 3 p.m. Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.

Maan Alhmidi and Rianna Lim, The Canadian Press



