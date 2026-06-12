FIFA lawyers demand Toronto pot shop to stop selling bong resembling World Cup trophy

TORONTO — A Toronto cannabis shop selling bongs that resemble the World Cup trophy has been given a red card from the tournament’s organizer.

Cosmic Charlies co-owner Sean Kady said a law firm representing FIFA sent a letter Friday to both of his stores demanding he stop selling the golden bongs because they infringe on the organizer’s copyright.

“I poked the bear. I guess it was to be expected,” Kady said.

In the letter he received, the law firm representing FIFA outlined eight immediate demands. They include turning over receipts, marketing materials and information on how many of the $50 bongs Cosmic Charlies sold, where it procured them from and what its profits were.

Kady said he only ever had two of the bongs and one never sold.

The lone bong that was purchased went to a customer who paid in cash and wanted it as a time capsule he planned to keep with a copy of media coverage on Cosmic Charlies stocking the product.

“He didn’t even consume cannabis,” said Kady. “I guess maybe he had a suspicion they’d be hard to get your hands on soon.”

Kady plans to comply with FIFA’s request.

“We’ll get this all sorted out. I’m not too worried,” he said.

When he put the bong on sale, Kady suspected FIFA lawyers might eventually come for him because soccer’s governing body is notorious for protecting its trademarks if businesses make any references to the tournament.

“I do hope that FIFA comes and gives me a cease and desist,” he told The Canadian Press ahead of the World Cup’s kick off this past Thursday. “I would frame it. I think it’d be really funny, but we’ll see.”

Now that he has the letter, he plans to follow through on that plan.

“I am going to frame it. One hundred per cent,” he said.

“I’m just deciding which part. It’s quite long, to be honest.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press



