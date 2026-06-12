The Big Story

FIFA, politics, and the future of soccer

A FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed on stage for a panel on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show at the Global Citizen NOW summit, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 12, 2026 7:22 am.

It’s the most exciting time for soccer fans and sports lovers alike, as FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off across North America. But in the shadows of fan fests and buzzing bars remains the very stark reality of strict U.S. immigration policy that threatens the very nature of the tournament.

Somali referee Omar Artan was sent back to Turkey upon his arrival in Miami earlier this month after White House officials claimed he’d been in contact with terrorists. Meanwhile, the Iranian team has been advised they can’t stay in the U.S. before or after a match, forcing their accommodations onto Mexican soil instead.

Guest Host Devang Desai speaks to founder and host of Soccerwise, David Gass, to discuss the immigration fallout from the World Cup thus far and how geopolitical tensions may overshadow the game.

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