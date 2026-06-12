7 injured after car crashes into mall fitness centre in London, Ont.: paramedics

A London Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2026 10:45 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 12:08 pm.

Seven people in London, Ont., were sent to hospital on Friday morning after a vehicle crashed through a brick wall and into a shopping mall gym. 

Five people were in serious condition and two others had minor injuries, paramedics said. 

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. at Sherwood Forest Mall when a vehicle went through a brick wall and into a GoodLife Fitness gym. People inside the 24-hour gym were among those injured, police said. 

Sgt. Sandasha Bough said the driver remained at the scene. The chief of police was scheduled to provide an update Friday afternoon. 

A GoodLife spokesperson thanked the first responders and said the company was co-operating with police. 

“Our first priority is the well-being of our members and associates, and our thoughts are with everyone affected,” senior vice-president Tracy Matthews said in a statement. 

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