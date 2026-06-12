Lutnick leading charge on Gordie Howe Bridge ahead of delay: White House official

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks before President Donald Trump, in foreground, signs a proclamation about the fishing industry, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2026 12:00 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 1:55 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been leading the charge in the Trump administration on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which has seen its opening delayed at the request of the United States, a White House official said Friday.

Speaking on background, the administration official said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke with the White House recently about the bridge but was not given a green light for it to open.

Invitations had already been sent out for a ribbon cutting event that was supposed to take place Friday to mark the opening of the $6.4-billion bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit.

But on Thursday morning, the interim chief executive of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said Canada and the U.S. agreed to delay the opening as the two countries attempt to “resolve any outstanding issues.”

Another source who is not authorized to speak publicly about the matter said Lutnick and U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra intervened in the file this week.

Earlier this week, a Canadian source with knowledge of the planning — who is not authorized to speak publicly about it — said all signs Ottawa received indicated the bridge was cleared to open.

Whitmer’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment about whether the bridge had all the technical approvals to proceed.

During a Senate hearing last week, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said his personnel were ready to move once the bridge opened. Mullin added “there’s still negotiations between Canada and the United States” outside of his department that will need to be resolved.

The White House official said Lutnick has been spearheading action on the bridge since earlier this year.

The New York Times reported that Matthew Moroun, whose family owns the competing Ambassador Bridge, met with Lutnick just before Trump issued a social media post in February threatening to block the bridge’s opening if the United States wasn’t compensated.

The Gordie Howe bridge project has long faced heavy pushback from members of the billionaire Moroun family, who are longtime Republican donors.

House Democrats earlier this year launched an investigation into whether the Morouns took action to obstruct the Gordie Howe bridge’s opening.

The probe calls for Lutnick and Moroun to hand over documents relating to their meeting and other communications with the White House about the bridge, among other things.

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