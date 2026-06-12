A moment of silence was held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday night for two fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

The sombre tribute featured the photos of OPP Const. Tarun Bali and Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto, which were projected on screens throughout the stadium during the Blue Jays’ match against the New York Yankees.

“Thank you @bluejays for recognizing and honouring the service and sacrifice of Emergency Task Force Constable Marc Pinizzotto and @OPP Constable Tarun Bali at tonight’s game,” a Toronto Police Service social media post Friday evening said.

“Our policing family continues to grieve alongside their loved ones, colleagues, and communities,” it added.

“We are deeply grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support from across Toronto and throughout the country during this difficult time.”

Thank you @bluejays for recognizing and honouring the service and sacrifice of Emergency Task Force Constable Marc Pinizzotto and @OPP Constable Tarun Bali at tonight’s game.



Our policing family continues to grieve alongside their loved ones, colleagues, and communities. We are… pic.twitter.com/YZMhvm58QO — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 13, 2026

Earlier in the day, a procession was held in Toronto for Bali, who was killed Tuesday in northern Ontario after allegedly being struck during a traffic stop.

Authorities said officers sought to capture a teen suspect who escaped from a hospital, where he was being assessed under the Mental Health Act on Tuesday.

Justin Veronneau, 18, of Hearst, was charged with first-degree murder, dangerous driving and flight from police. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Bali, a 29-year-old Brampton resident, leaves behind his parents, brother, sister and wife, who was preparing to celebrate their second wedding anniversary later this month.

Two days later, Pinizotto was shot and killed while a warrant was being executed inside a North York apartment building.

Police alleged there was an exchange of gunfire inside a unit on the building’s fourth floor, during which a suspect and Pinizotto were struck. The injured 43-year-old officer was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre by paramedics and was later pronounced dead.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, investigators identified Nicholas Bennett, 19, as the man shot in the incident, adding that he will be charged with murder in the death of Pinizzotto.

A second 19-year-old, identified as Zara Jabbi, is outstanding and wanted as part of the investigation into the March shooting at the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto.

Officers said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

With files from Lucas Casaletto and Meredith Bond.