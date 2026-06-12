Mother of slain Toronto police officer posts moving homage to son, tributes pour in

As the search for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old Toronto police officer continues, the family of Const. Marc Pinizzotto is grappling with the immeasurable loss — his mother trying to channel the breadth of her grief into a moving homage to her son on Instagram.

In a post on Friday morning, Linda Pinizzotto called him one of her “extraordinary sons” and “everyone’s hero.”

“His passing echoes deep inside us, our loving family is shattered as we search for words. We struggle to find sleep and solace in the darkness as our grief lingers, it is impossible,” she wrote, her pain palpable in the heart wrenching words.

She went on to call him an incredible father, son, husband, coach and friend to many.

“His devastating passing, the cruel heartbreak of reality has brought us to our knees,” she continued. “Our family must find peace, somehow accept and stand proud of his decisions and amazing accomplishments.”

“Marc is our beacon of hope, guiding us with his message to bring an end to violence and unite our brotherhood in a quest for peace,” she added, before thanking Mayor Olivia Chow, Chief Myron Demkiw, the staff at Sunnybrook hospital and all members of the police, fire and paramedic services.

Pinizzotto died after being shot at a fourth-floor apartment building Thursday, as officers carried out an investigation into multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March. It is believed he was the first officer through the door.

Police say 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett faces a first-degree murder charge, while a second suspect, 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, is on the loose.

Tributes poured in from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Chow posted on X saying the death of the 18-year police force veteran “is heartbreaking news for our city.”

“There are no words that can ease the pain for the officer’s family, loved ones, and colleagues across the service. This grief is shared across the entire city. Police officers go to work every day knowing the risks, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect others, and today is a devastating reminder of that sacrifice,” she said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford extended his condolences to the family and fellow Toronto police service members on X as well.

“Today is a sobering reminder of the sacrifices and risks faced by police officers across Ontario every day as they work to keep our province safe.”

Pinizzotto’s death came days after Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tarun Bali was struck and killed by a vehicle near the northern Ontario town of Hearst, east of Thunder Bay.

Prime Minister Mark Carney posted a tribute to both fallen officers on X.

“Canada mourns the loss of these brave officers who dedicated their lives to protecting their communities. My prayers are with their loved ones, their fellow officers, and their communities in this time of grief,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference hours after Pinizzotto’s passing in hospital on Thursday, an emotional Chief Demkiw expressed his grief and solidarity with the officer’s family and the larger policing family.

“This loss will have a profound impact on the Toronto police family. Our service, our members, and all members of the larger policing family are deeply saddened,” he said.

“No words can capture the impact on Marc’s family, who expected him to come home today. We, as a service, will support them and each other.”

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and said one of the suspects discharged his firearm at Pinizzotto. Thereafter a second officer discharged his firearm and struck the suspect that is now in the hospital.

At a a procession Thursday that saw Pinizzotto’s body taken from Sunnybrook hospital to the office of the chief coroner, hundreds of officers stood shoulder to shoulder, some wiping tears from their eyes.

Toronto’s most prominent landmark, the CN Tower, dimmed its bright lights for the first five minutes of every hour on Thursday night in memory of the fallen officer.

With files from The Canadian Press