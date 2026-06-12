Procession to be held for OPP officer killed in northern Ontario

Const. Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario on Tuesday. OPP

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 12, 2026 5:31 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 5:53 am.

A procession is being held Friday in Toronto for an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario earlier this week.

First responders and members of the public will gather on highway overpasses around 10 a.m. as Const. Tarun Barli is escorted from the Forensic Sciences and Coroner’s Complex in North York to a funeral home in Thornhill.

It’s scheduled to leave around 10 a.m. this morning, travel westbound on Highway 401 from Keele to the northbound Highway 400 and then proceed eastbound on Highway 407, exiting at Yonge Street.

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The procession will be livestream on the OPP’s Youtube page.

It’s alleged Bali was struck and killed as officers sought to capture an 18-year-old suspect safely after he had escaped from a hospital, where he was being assessed under the Mental Health Act on Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Veronneau, 18, of Hearst, has been charged with first-degree murder, dangerous driving and flight from police.

Bali leaves behind his parents, brother, sister and wife, who was preparing to celebrate their second wedding anniversary later this month.

The officer had ties to the GTA, having been raised in Brampton. 

He was assigned to the Dufferin detachment but was deployed with the James Bay Detachment at the time of his death. He had two and a half years of service at the time of his death. 

Members of the public who would like to express their condolences in memory of Const. Bali are able to do by visiting the OPP’s website or a book of condolences in available in the lobby of OPP detachments in Orangeville and Shelburne.

The procession comes just one day after a Toronto police officer was shot and killed while conducting a raid in North York.

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