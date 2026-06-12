Suspect dead after Texas shooting kills 1 and leaves 9 others in the hospital, police say

Law enforcement responds to an active shooting scene Friday, June 12, 2026, in Midland, Texas. (Luke Dias/Reporter-Telegram via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2026 12:11 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 1:25 pm.

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A shooter who opened fire in the West Texas city of Midland died Friday after a standoff with police following an attack that left one person dead and at least nine others injured, city officials said.

Midland police said the active shooter situation ended hours after the gunfire erupted in one part of the city before ending up near a veterinary hospital.

Police did not immediately say how the suspect died.

Andrea Mendias said she heard what sounded like a small explosion at the closed veterinary clinic next to the body shop where she works and saw a number of heavily armed police officers rush into the parking lot. Some appeared to go inside the building.

Mendias said she earlier heard what sounded like at least 40 gunshots.

Video from Mendias showed officers pouring out of the back of an armored police vehicle and police deploying robots into the area.

Midland Memorial Hospital said four people were in the operating room and five others were in stable condition.

The city with about 140,000 residents sits in the heart of the state’s oil region and was near the site of a deadly shooting rampage in 2019.

In that shooting, a gunman who had been fired from his oil services job killed seven people and wounded two dozen others while firing at random as he drove around the Odessa and Midland areas. The two cities are more than 300 miles (482 kilometers) west of Dallas.

The Associated Press





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