Thornhill woman arrested for alleged rental fraud in Toronto

Mengyao Du, 26, of Thornhill, is facing multiple charges related to rental fraud. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 12, 2026 3:28 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 3:33 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a woman in connection with a fraud investigation in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area.

Police say the suspect advertised apartments for rent on an online platform between April and June 2026. She allegedly targeted international students who provided deposits for apartments without viewing the property or meeting the suspect in person.

After receiving the deposits the suspect allegedly abruptly stopped communicating with the victims, who later discovered she was allegedly not authorized to rent out the apartments.

Mengyao Du, 26, has been arrested and charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of possession of forged document and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

An image of Du has been released and police believe there may be more alleged victims.

When searching for apartment rentals, police say you should keep the following in mind to avoid falling prey to a rental scam:

  • Research and visit the property in person
  • Verify the listed owner or property manager of the unit
  • Do not provide deposits or any other funds before signing a lease
  • Be cautious of rental rates that appear too good to be true
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada salvages 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup opener

A late goal by Canadian substitute Cyle Larin salvaged a 1-1 tie against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the opening FIFA World Cup match in Toronto on Friday. Jovo Lukic headed a corner home on Canadian goalkeeper...

2m ago

Road closures during FIFA World Cup matches in Toronto

Road closures around Liberty Village and the Exhibition grounds will be in effect starting Friday, as thousands of people head to Toronto Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and to the Fort York...

4h ago

Woman who killed stranger in downtown PATH store granted absolute discharge

A woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing a stranger to death in a downtown Toronto drugstore a decade ago has been granted an absolute discharge after an Ontario board concluded she no longer...

52m ago

7 men charged in fatal shooting of man in Rexdale in May

Toronto police have arrested seven people wanted in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man at an apartment building in Rexdale last month. Investigators were called to a Toronto Community Housing complex...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada salvages 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup opener

A late goal by Canadian substitute Cyle Larin salvaged a 1-1 tie against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the opening FIFA World Cup match in Toronto on Friday. Jovo Lukic headed a corner home on Canadian goalkeeper...

2m ago

Road closures during FIFA World Cup matches in Toronto

Road closures around Liberty Village and the Exhibition grounds will be in effect starting Friday, as thousands of people head to Toronto Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and to the Fort York...

4h ago

Woman who killed stranger in downtown PATH store granted absolute discharge

A woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing a stranger to death in a downtown Toronto drugstore a decade ago has been granted an absolute discharge after an Ontario board concluded she no longer...

52m ago

7 men charged in fatal shooting of man in Rexdale in May

Toronto police have arrested seven people wanted in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man at an apartment building in Rexdale last month. Investigators were called to a Toronto Community Housing complex...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Fans flock to Toronto Stadium for Canada's FIFA World Cup opener

Thousands of soccer fans filled Toronto Stadium on Friday as Canada’s FIFA World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina got underway, wearing red and white jerseys and carrying Canadian flags

1h ago

3:02
Mother of slain Toronto officer shared 'cruel heartbreak' in tribute post

The mother of Const. Marc Pinizzotto - the Toronto police officer killed on duty on June 11 - shared a heart wrenching tribute post to her late son as she and her family grapple with the unfathomable loss. Shauna Hunt reports.

3h ago

4:04
'He’s a hero': How colleagues are remembering fallen Toronto officer

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, to discuss how the city’s policing community is impacted by the on-duty death of Const. Marc Pinizzotto.

5h ago

1:30
Warm, beautiful day expected for first FIFA match in Toronto

A beautiful afternoon is expected in Toronto for the first FIFA World Cup match-up on Friday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

8h ago

2:54
Below-seasonal temperatures return to Greater Toronto Area next week

As the Greater Toronto Area deals with a spike in humidity, Natasha Ramsahai has more on when we can expect fresher weather conditions.

21h ago

More Videos