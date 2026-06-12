Thornhill woman arrested for alleged rental fraud in Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a woman in connection with a fraud investigation in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area.

Police say the suspect advertised apartments for rent on an online platform between April and June 2026. She allegedly targeted international students who provided deposits for apartments without viewing the property or meeting the suspect in person.

After receiving the deposits the suspect allegedly abruptly stopped communicating with the victims, who later discovered she was allegedly not authorized to rent out the apartments.

Mengyao Du, 26, has been arrested and charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of possession of forged document and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

An image of Du has been released and police believe there may be more alleged victims.

When searching for apartment rentals, police say you should keep the following in mind to avoid falling prey to a rental scam:

Research and visit the property in person

Verify the listed owner or property manager of the unit

Do not provide deposits or any other funds before signing a lease

Be cautious of rental rates that appear too good to be true