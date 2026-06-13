Ghana plans legal action after Canada denied entry to Partey amid London rape trial

Villarreal's Thomas Partey sits on the bench during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2026 11:02 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2026 11:55 am.

Ghana’s government says it’s planning legal action over Canada’s decision to deny the visa application of a member of its national soccer team awaiting a rape trial in London.

Midfielder Thomas Partey has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, which date back to when he played for the English club Arsenal in 2025.

In a statement released on social media Saturday, Ghana says the decision by Canadian immigration authorities is “extremely unfair,” and Partey should be presumed innocent ahead of his trial.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says it makes its decisions on a case-by-case basis and that hosting major events does not change its laws.

Partey was scheduled to travel with his team to Toronto from its base camp in Smithfield, Rhode Island, for its opening match against Panama on June 17.

Ghana says it is looking at all diplomatic, legal and administrative avenues.

Partey is scheduled to stand trial in November or later.

— With files from the Associated Press

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