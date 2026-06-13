Lacantia brand milk recalled due to ‘over-fortification’ of vitamins

A popular brand of milk is being recalled due to excessive amounts of vitamins.

Lactantia brand UltraPūr 2% M.F. Lactose Free milk in the two-litre carton is being recalled and pulled off store shelves over what the company says is over-fortification of Vitamins A and D.

The affected product bears the UPC 0 68200 14854 0 and a best-before date of June 22.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recalled milk product should be thrown out or returned to where it was purchased for a possible refund.