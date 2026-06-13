Lacantia brand milk recalled due to ‘over-fortification’ of vitamins

Lactantia brand UltraPur milk in a two-litre carton is shown in this undated photo. CFIA/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 13, 2026 10:49 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2026 10:50 am.

A popular brand of milk is being recalled due to excessive amounts of vitamins.

Lactantia brand UltraPūr 2% M.F. Lactose Free milk in the two-litre carton is being recalled and pulled off store shelves over what the company says is over-fortification of Vitamins A and D.

The affected product bears the UPC 0 68200 14854 0 and a best-before date of June 22.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recalled milk product should be thrown out or returned to where it was purchased for a possible refund.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

10 injured, including several fatalities, in two-vehicle crash near Guelph

Multiple people were killed, and several others were injured in a two-vehicle collision in rural Ontario. The Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m., Friday evening, in Mapleton...

2h ago

Ghana plans legal action after Canada denied entry to Partey amid London rape trial

Ghana's government says it's planning legal action over Canada's decision to deny the visa application of a member of its national soccer team awaiting a rape trial in London. Midfielder Thomas Partey...

56m ago

Funeral held for Brampton teen whose body found in Saskatchewan last month

A missing Ontario teenager whose remains were found in remote Saskatchewan last month is being laid to rest in Brampton on Saturday. The family of 16-year-old Jay’siiah Webb-Long reported...

2h ago

Man critically injured in early morning Brampton crash

A man has suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the crash occurred in the area of Castlemore Road and McVean Drive just after midnight. Investigators...

2h ago

Top Stories

10 injured, including several fatalities, in two-vehicle crash near Guelph

Multiple people were killed, and several others were injured in a two-vehicle collision in rural Ontario. The Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m., Friday evening, in Mapleton...

2h ago

Ghana plans legal action after Canada denied entry to Partey amid London rape trial

Ghana's government says it's planning legal action over Canada's decision to deny the visa application of a member of its national soccer team awaiting a rape trial in London. Midfielder Thomas Partey...

56m ago

Funeral held for Brampton teen whose body found in Saskatchewan last month

A missing Ontario teenager whose remains were found in remote Saskatchewan last month is being laid to rest in Brampton on Saturday. The family of 16-year-old Jay’siiah Webb-Long reported...

2h ago

Man critically injured in early morning Brampton crash

A man has suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the crash occurred in the area of Castlemore Road and McVean Drive just after midnight. Investigators...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Hot and sunny weather expected to hit Toronto on Saturday

The weather in Toronto is expected to be hot and sunny on Saturday before a cool down. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details.

18h ago

3:24
Breezy, sunny and slightly humid to end week

Warm and fair start to the weekend, although the chance of a shower with a storm risk returns late Saturday.

23h ago

3:02
Mother of slain Toronto officer shared 'cruel heartbreak' in tribute post

The mother of Const. Marc Pinizzotto - the Toronto police officer killed on duty on June 11 - shared a heart wrenching tribute post to her late son as she and her family grapple with the unfathomable loss. Shauna Hunt reports.

23h ago

1:08
Procession held for OPP officer killed in Northern Ontario

A procession was held on Friday for an OPP police officer killed in the line of duty in Northern Ontario earlier this week.

23h ago

4:04
'He’s a hero': How colleagues are remembering fallen Toronto officer

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, to discuss how the city’s policing community is impacted by the on-duty death of Const. Marc Pinizzotto.

June 12, 2026 11:11 am EST EST

More Videos