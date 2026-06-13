Man critically injured in early morning Brampton crash
Posted June 13, 2026 6:52 am.
Last Updated June 13, 2026 7:00 am.
A man has suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton.
Police in Peel Region say the crash occurred in the area of Castlemore Road and McVean Drive just after midnight.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available.
Paramedics tell CityNews a man in his 60s was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.