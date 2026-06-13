Man in his 50s stabbed in East York, police say

A man in his 50s was allegedly stabbed in East York early Saturday evening, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park and Danforth Avenues at approximately 7:37 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were not immediately clear and police have not released any information about potential suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.