Man wanted for alleged sexual assault at RBC Canadian Open in Caledon

Provincial police are searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation at the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament in Caledon.

Investigators say just after 5 p.m. on June 12, police were called to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on Main Street in Caledon after someone who was working at the event reported being sexually assaulted.

“While performing crowd control duties near Hole 5, they were approached by an unknown male who appeared to be intoxicated and acting in a disruptive manner. During the interaction, it was reported that the suspect made inappropriate physical contact with the victim,” police said in a release on Saturday.

Police say the victim was not physically injured.

The man is described as approximately 40 to 45 years old, five-feet-11 to six-feet, heavy with an unathletic build, approximately 230 pounds, with short, brown buzz-cut hair, and a brown scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a white golf shirt with a grey logo on the front, shorts, sunglasses, and no hat.

“The person of interest was last seen leaving the area of Hole 5 with a group of five to six individuals, heading toward the 13th tee box,” police said.

Investigators are working with event organizers and reviewing available surveillance video and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has video footage, including cellphone recordings, to contact them.