Multiple fatalities and injuries reported in two-vehicle crash near Guelph

Multiple people were killed, and several others were injured in a two-vehicle collision in rural Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m., Friday evening, in Mapleton Township, northwest of Guelph, at the intersection of 4th Line and Wellington Road 12.

Investigators say a van and a sports utility vehicle collided at the intersection, resulting in multiple occupants from both vehicles sustaining serious, life-threatening injuries, alongside several fatalities.

At least three individuals were airlifted to various trauma centres, while others were rushed to local hospitals.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team has been called in, and they say traffic will be rerouted around the area while the investigation continues.

No further details were released.