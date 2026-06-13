Toronto man, 50, accused of uttering antisemitic threats is charged

A Toronto man who is accused of harassment and uttering antisemitic threats was arrested and charged Friday.

Police alleged that 50-year-old Thomas Andrew Hardcastle sent communications containing antisemitic content to a community centre near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

“The accused subsequently attended that community centre and uttered antisemitic threats directed toward the victims,” police wrote in a news release shared Saturday.

Hardcastle was charged with two offences, including criminal harassment and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Sept. 3, 2026.