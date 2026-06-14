1 person dead in hit-and-run after large fight in North York

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after one person was struck and killed in the city’s west end Sunday morning.

Investigators say they were called to the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area just after 6 a.m. for reports of a fight involving a large group of people.

Police say one person was struck by a light-coloured vehicle that fled the scene. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other individual was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no immediate suspect descriptions.