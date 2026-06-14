Ahead of G7, Carney says no one country, institution to characterize new world order

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the United States will play a role in a new world order where one set of institutions or country won’t have all the answers.

He says some countries will be on the same page about issues like taking action on artificial intelligence and child safety, while others will have a laissez-fair approach.

Carney made the comments during a visit to Ireland, ahead of the G7 meeting in Évian-les-Bains that begins Monday.

The prime minister said Saturday the “strands” of a new world order could be woven at that summit.

Carneys says his strategy at the G7 will also be about ad-hoc coalitions that will differ depending on the issue, and that Canada is looking for partners.

He says he expects the meeting to have a “heavy geopolitical element” given the war in Iran and that the moral choice will be to do everything possible to establish a ceasefire.