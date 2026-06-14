Air Canada and IAMAW reach tentative agreement on new contract

A tentative deal has been struck between Air Canada and roughly 11,000 of its unionized workers.

The national air carrier says the new collective agreement recognizes the contributions and skills of its employees in maintenance, cabin services, airport airside operations, cargo, finance, and clerical.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers announced the deal as historic, with landmark wage increases for its members.

Terms of the new agreement will remain confidential until the union’s membership has a chance to vote on ratification.

The vote is expected to take place sometime in the next few weeks, followed by approval from Air Canada’s Board of Directors.

The two sides began negotiations on February 3, 2026, with the talks reported as mostly constructive.