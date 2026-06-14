Loud and raucous: Fans gather for Trump’s UFC birthday

UFC Fan Fest on the White House Ellipse ahead of Sunday's fight on the South Lawn, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted June 14, 2026 7:15 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2026 7:20 pm.

WASHINGTON — Decked out in a red, white and blue shirt and bright white wig, Enzio Colodonato joined thousands of excited fans waiting to watch a historic event: UFC fighters battling on the grounds of the White House.

Standing on the grass in The Ellipse, a park just south of the White House, Colodonato described what to expect at UFC Freedom 250, an unprecedented fight night that’s also celebrating U.S. President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

“It’s going to be loud. It’s going to raucous. It’s going to be a good time,” Colodonato said.

National pride was clear among the excited fans awaiting the event, with chants of “USA” repeating despite the sweltering heat, forcing many people to find shade and join long lines for water.

But it is also taking place amid a fractured world, where there’s deep political division in America and Trump’s tariffs and threats of annexation have upended geopolitics. The president is also still caught in an unpopular war in Iran that he helped start that’s resulted in high gas prices and concerns about inflation.

Trump announced on Sunday that a deal had been reached with Iran, and that he authorized an end to the U.S. blockade in the Straight of Hormuz.

Several demonstrations against the UFC party for the president were organized throughout Washington on Sunday.

Aiemann Zahabi is the only Canadian taking part in the match. The Laval, Que., fighter has said he will be taking his national pride into the unusual venue.

The 38-year-old is set for a bout with former bantamweight champion Sean (Suga) O’Malley of the U.S. before a pro-American crowd.

Zahabi previously endorsed Trump, saying it was because he promised to be a “president of peace,” but the Canadian fighter has since backed away from that stance.

He previously told The Canadian Press that fighting steps away from the Oval Office is not a political statement.

“Doesn’t mean I support everything Trump says and does,” he said. “I’m taking it as my opportunity to voice myself and voice the Canadian culture and Canadian values.”

Zahabi has said he heard from some Canadians who aren’t happy he’s taking part amid Trump’s “51st state” rhetoric and tariffs, but said it was a massive opportunity.

Fighting rings, a giant glove, massive UFC Freedom 250 signs and food and alcohol vendors were set up on the grass with the Washington Monument in the background.

People in UFC-themed and America-themed shirts far outweighed those donning Trump’s face.

When asked about politics — particularly tensions with Canada — UFC fans were quick to stop the conversation. But they happily talked about how sports bring people together.

Colodonato, who travelled from Pennsylvania for the matches, said he’s happy a Canadian fighter was included.

“I think it’s great because I think everybody should just get along at the end of the day,” he said. “That’s what I like about the UFC, these guys will talk smack nonstop all week, right up until the bell rings. But at the end of the fight they shake hands and are sportsmanlike.”

Sports have united people and nations in times of turmoil — but that is currently being tested as traditional global allies have been tested with Trump’s return to the White House.

Despite major tensions in North America, the FIFA World Cup officially began in Canada, Mexico and the United States last week.

There have been notable issues around visas, but soccer fans from around the world descended on the three countries and social media accounts have shown South Koreans being welcomed in Mexico, Scottish fans taking over Boston and Australians excitedly exploring Vancouver.

There were also fans from different nations near the White House on Sunday for the UFC event. During a question-and-answer portion of the event, one fan received a loud round of applause when he said he came all the way from England to watch the fights.

Matt Fuchilla — wearing a shirt with Trump’s face that said “make my birthday great again” — travelled from Ohio. He came mostly to celebrate the president, Fuchilla said, but it was great to see the camaraderie among attendees.

“The UFC fight, they are using that as a worldwide entertainment to help bring people together not only in this nation but all over the world,'” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2026.

— With files from Daniel Rainbird in Montreal and The Associated Press

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press


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